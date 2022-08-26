ROCCA PIETORE. He invests the postwoman and a tourist and runs away. Double investment, in the late morning of today (Friday 26 August), in Saviner di Rocca Pietore. At around 11 am an SUV mowed down two women, in a hundred meters in the area of ​​the Enel plant, but the driver did not stop to call for help, fleeing. The postwoman was doing her job and was hit by the car, which was proceeding from Caprile to Rocca Pietore; the tourist was walking and she too suffered the most serious consequences, with trauma to the head and legs. Both were transported to the Agordo hospital, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter. On site, also the Caprile carabinieri and the volunteer firefighters. On the asphalt, artifacts were found useful for identifying the pirate.

Unlimited access to all site content 3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

