He invests the postwoman and a tourist in Rocca Pietore and runs away

He invests the postwoman and a tourist in Rocca Pietore and runs away

Double investment in Saviner and wounds the two women: pirate hunt

Gigi Sosso

August 26, 2022

ROCCA PIETORE. He invests the postwoman and a tourist and runs away. Double investment, in the late morning of today (Friday 26 August), in Saviner di Rocca Pietore. At around 11 am an SUV mowed down two women, in a hundred meters in the area of ​​the Enel plant, but the driver did not stop to call for help, fleeing. The postwoman was doing her job and was hit by the car, which was proceeding from Caprile to Rocca Pietore; the tourist was walking and she too suffered the most serious consequences, with trauma to the head and legs. Both were transported to the Agordo hospital, one by ambulance and the other by helicopter. On site, also the Caprile carabinieri and the volunteer firefighters. On the asphalt, artifacts were found useful for identifying the pirate.

