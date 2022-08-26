“Who knows he does not know knows”, said Socrates. Probably today, when we talk about Omicron BA.2.75the renamed variant Centaur with a name that certainly does not bring tranquility, we can place ourselves in this position. There is information, especially biological, which suggests a rapid spread of the strain. And there are signs of too symptoms probably different from the classic ones of Sars-CoV-2 and Covid-19. But all the pieces are not yet in place to complete the puzzle of knowledge about this virus, which could still become responsible for new waves in the coming months. So let’s try to put in line what has been tried to date, without offering solutions but only to help everyone remember that the prevention and distancing they are the ideal strategy to reduce the risk of getting sick and infecting others.

What are the genetic characteristics of the strain

The sub-variant BA.2.75 has been observed for some months. But it has already been studied. It is a easily spreadable strain which therefore could progressively “supplant” Omicron 4 and 5 that are dominating in Italy. However, there is another aspect that worries scholars: along with others two sub-variants characterized by close numbers (a bit like the addresses of buildings, it is called BA.2.74 and BA.2.76) would seem capable of having a very strong diffusion, with potential surge in the number of infections.

In particular, in the continuous process of “updating” of viruses which is part of their natural development over time, it is striking that it presents nine mutations compared to the Omicron 2 progenitor, located on the Spike protein. This, as we have now learned, is a sort of “anchor” for the virus that hooks it onto the cell to be infected. Through the invisible “hooks” the Spike is therefore the access key of the virus, which then replicates itself inside the cell. But that’s not enough: if there are eight mutations observed against Omicron 2, they would even become 11 considering Omicron 5 instead.

More able to attach to cells

An Italian research, conducted by the experts of the University of Insubria and published on European Journal of Internal Medicine, adds another element of concern. For Centaurus it could be easier, in a sort of invisible competition with the other invisible “brothers” of the Omicron family, adhere to human cells. All thanks to the mutations that make it different, characterizing a greater efficiency in going towards the target, that is the ACE2 receptors that are somehow inhibited by contact with the virus. We are only in the research phase and it is not possible to reach firm conclusions to define the most aggressive sub-variant, but this is an element to consider.

Different symptoms with Centaurus?

Over time, Covid-19 has changed the way it presents itself. If at the beginning with the Alpha and later variants the virus tended to descend into the respiratory tract, hence the severe pneumonia observed in some cases, today the various strains of Omicron can sometimes give more nuanced signs and symptoms, especially affecting the upper respiratory tract. So beware of stuffy or runny nose, as happens in classic rhinitis, headache, voice that becomes hoarse and sore throat. But don’t forget that one too severe tiredness maybe with pain in the legs and muscles as if you had made a long run or the swelling of the eyelids have been associated with the entry into the body of new viral variants.

As you can understand, the best answer comes from calm and above all from prevention. It is true that we must check Centaurus also considering its diffusion capacity and see if in the coming weeks Covid-19 will reignite as feared, but let’s not forget to date, data accumulate can help to reflect, albeit partial and still incomplete in order to be able to give certainties about what will happen.

Studying them is the task of science and applying knowledge for the prevention and optimal care of those who fall ill is the task of doctors. Let’s take the lesson of Omicron 5, which has allowed us to understand how the virus can become more transmissible and therefore potentially more contagious, with greater ease of “taking root” in the human body and spreading from one person to another. But from our point of view, we remember that prevention strategies still remain the most effective weapon we have for limit the risks. And let’s not forget that in the most serious cases or in subjects at risk, drugs, used with the utmost appropriateness and as soon as possible (whether they are specific antivirals or monoclonal antibody cocktail which have also proved useful against Omicron) can allow you to deal more effectively with a possible infection. The certainty is that vaccination, masks and hygiene they are basic to better defend ourselves.