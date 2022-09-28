Many oppose the demolition of the old San Siro, and the fans were not involved in the discussion. With the current project 20 thousand fewer tickets
Stages of necessity. On the day when the “public debate” on the new stadium of Inter and Milan opens in Milan, it is fair to ask whether it is an appreciable exercise of democracy or one of the many snares and snares, as we used to say, that is obstacles bureaucrats, who continue to slow down in Italy what should be a race against time to make up for decades of delay in modernizing the most dilapidated plant in Europe.
