Home » San Siro, the long history of the Milan and Inter stadium in 20 historic moments
Sports

San Siro, the long history of the Milan and Inter stadium in 20 historic moments

by admin
San Siro, the long history of the Milan and Inter stadium in 20 historic moments

Milan and Inter will take to the field by the hour to write a new memorable page in the history of San Siro, an almost 100-year-old giant built in 1925. The rings, the towers and the first goal of Milan player “Pin” Santagostino, but won 6- 3 Inter (who didn’t play there until 1947). The lights of Vecchioni and the world in the opening ceremony of 1990, Pelé, boxing and Bob Marley, full in July with samba for Ronaldinho and full at dawn after the treble. History and anecdotes in 20 cult moments

by Marco Salami

See also  Serie A: unavailable, injured and suspended for matchday 22

You may also like

NHL playoffs: Grubauer concedes five goals – Kraken...

Student housing and fitness: a delicate union

Relegation initially averted: FSV Zwickau shows morale against...

Italbasket, Darius Thompson near. Olimpia and Virtus interested

Why Township Primary Schools Can Produce Provincial Team...

Coach Oliver Glasner failed on himself

Juve and sports justice: the 4 questions that...

The first roller skating competition for primary and...

NBA, today’s results: Philadelphia clears Boston, Denver sweeps...

Third win in a row: Meppen celebrates victory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy