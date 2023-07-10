Home » Sandro Tonali’s answer that displaces the Corriere TV agent
During the tour of the Newcastle facilities (the club to which he was sold for 70 million euros plus bonuses) the former Rossoneri midfielder Sandro Tonali ice creamed Marianna Mecacci, a close collaborator of the agent Giuseppe Riso, in a curtain that went viral on the social. “Was the gym in Milan also that big?” asked the 23-year-old footballer with all the intention of praising the size of the spaces dedicated to training. “No, it was bigger,” he cut short.

July 10, 2023 – Updated July 10, 2023, 12:33 pm

