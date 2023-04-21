Sandro Wagner is leaving DAZN and moving permanently to ZDF

Dhe former national soccer player Sandro Wagner will work exclusively as a TV expert for ZDF from the summer. The 35-year-old, who had not extended his expiring contract as a coach at the regional league club SpVgg Unterhaching, is finally switching from the streaming service DAZN to the public broadcaster, for which he had previously been used in major tournaments. This was confirmed by ZDF on Friday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on it.

Wagner: EM in Germany “excites me”

So far, Wagner has worked in addition to his regular assignments for DAZN in Bundesliga and Champions League games for some highlights such as the postponed EM 2020 and the 2022 World Cup and the Champions League final 2020 for ZDF, from summer he will regularly work as an expert and knockout -Commentator used in football broadcasts.

“ZDF enabled me to start as a TV expert in 2020 – now I’ve come full circle. I’m looking forward to many football highlights, which I can regularly accompany for ZDF,” said the former professional from Hertha BSC and FC Bayern Munich, among others: “The European Championship in my own country is an absolute highlight, which appeals to me enormously. “

ZDF sports director Yorck Polus hopes that Wagner will have “football competence and a pointed love of formulation”, which the former professional should bring to the sports program in the run-up to the 2024 European Championship. Former striker Wagner ended his active career in the summer of 2020 and has been working as a TV expert since then.