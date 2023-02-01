Home Sports Sanremo 2023, Amadeus announces the super guests of the final: Depeche Mode
Sanremo 2023, Amadeus announces the super guests of the final: Depeche Mode

Sanremo 2023, Amadeus announces the super guests of the final: Depeche Mode

The announcement came once again with the 8 pm Tg1: the presenter and artistic director of the Festival announced them with enormous satisfaction

Amadeus has dropped the ace up his sleeve. Also this evening, during the 8 pm Tg1, the artistic director and host of the Sanremo 2023 Festival announced a super guest. This time, however, he couldn’t hold back his excitement at him announcing Depeche Mode.

the emotion of amadeus

“I am very happy and excited – said the conductor – I am a fan of the group and I have often sent their records to the radio”. A personal triumph therefore, which Amadeus will be able to pin to his chest like a medal of valor.

the return of depeche mode

Depeche Mode’s will be a great return to the Ariston stage. In fact, the group has already been a guest of the Festival three times: the first time in 1986 on the days when they published Strippedfirst excerpt from Black Celebrationthen in 1989 with Everything Counts and finally in 1990 with Enjoy the silence, considered their manifesto today.

i depeche mode

The English band, which became a cult between the ’70s and ’80s, will therefore be the highlight of the final evening of the Festival, that of Saturday 11 February. Today the group is out with a new album, and a countdown has appeared on their website for a few days with the words “Time is fleeting, look what it brings”

