Santander League Classification – Matchday 36

05/24/2023 at 23:51

CEST


Barça add their second defeat in a row after the alirón against a team from Pucelano that was risking permanence and that deserved the victory

The fight for second place will take place this Wednesday with the Real Madrid-Rayo and Espanyol-Atlético matches; the colchoneros have one more point

He FC Barcelona lost at home to Valladolid (3-1) in what was the second consecutive stumble of the group of Xavi, after mathematically proclaiming himself champion of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023. The defeat in pucela keeps the culés with 85 points.

Where the excitement continues is in the fight for the runner-up that the two historic clubs of Madrid: Atlético y Real. Before this day 36 are the colchoneros who go ahead with 72 pointsone more than whites.

This Wednesday they both play: first, the box of Ancelotti receives a visit from Ray, at 7:30 p.m. A win would allow him to return to second place and put pressure on the Athletesjust before those of Simeone dispute their match in the field of RCD Espanyolwhich will start at 10:00 p.m.

The quarter position is becoming clearer for the Real societywith the 68 points that he reached this Tuesday after beating Almería (1-0). only him Villarreal, fifth with 60, He has mathematical options to snatch the dream of the Champions League from San Sebastian but for that he will have to win all his games, starting with the one this Wednesday against him Cadizand that his rival loses them all.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link, being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the Zamora classification and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

Full Leaderboard

Equipment PJ Points
FC Barcelona 36 85
Atletico Madrid 35 72
Real Madrid 35 71
Real society 36 68
Villarreal 35 60
Betis 35 56

