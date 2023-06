Skier Anna Šantrůčková finished fifth in her first start of the World Cup season in Varese. The 22-year-old rower was also in the third place, but she was not enough for the medalists and in the end she also lost to the Chinese Liu Zhueichi in the fight for fourth place. Jan Cincibuch and Jakub Podrazil, who also started the season today, took sixth place in the double skiff, as well as the men’s eighth place.

