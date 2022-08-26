Original title:Sarri:Inzaghi was already a top coach when he coached Lazio, Inter Milan is the strongest team in Serie A

Sarri: Inzaghi was already a top coach when he coached Lazio, Inter Milan is the strongest team in Serie A

Live it, August 25th. In the pre-match press conference against Inter Milan, Lazio coach Sarri talked about the topic of Inter Milan and Inzaghi Jr.

“Inzaghi was already a top coach when he was in charge of Lazio and he established a very important cycle,” Sarri said.

“Now Inzaghi is coaching a stronger team, and my task is not to belittle Inzaghi, Lazio fans should remember Inzaghi’s goodness, I hope to lead Lazio to good results and be supported by Lazio Loved by the fans.”

“Inter are probably the strongest team in Serie A, both technically and physically. The overall value of Inter players is very high, and they are one of the favourites to win the Serie A. It is not easy to play against Inter, we have to Great performance on both ends of the floor. Hopefully the team is ready to play against Inter.”

