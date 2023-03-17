news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 16 – Lazio are out of the Conference against AZ because “we lacked energy in the double challenge, as well as managing the first leg. Tonight, after their equalizer, the team she is saddened and made a mistake, yet we had time to recover”. Thus Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach, at the end of the match against AZ Alkmaar which saw the Biancocelesti defeated and eliminated from the Conference League. “In the space of 180 minutes, our opponents deserved to go through – admitted the coach – this match tells us that we are not ready to face multiple commitments at the same time. Now let’s try to recover energy in view of the derby. The only The positive aspect is that now we will play once a week.” (HANDLE).

