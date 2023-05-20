Sassuolo 1-2 Monza – Soccer – ANSA

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 19 – Monza’s positive streak continues, with them achieving their eighth consecutive useful result, beating Sassuolo 2-1 in a comeback at the Mapei Stadium and climbing into eighth place in the standings. Sassuolo, on the other hand, remains on the ground, who have not won in four games. Emiliani took the lead at the end of the first half: intervention by the Var for a touch of the hand in the area by Izzo, it was a penalty and Berardi from eleven meters gave him the lead. In the second half, the match is reversed: Ciurria’s draw arrives, Ruan is sent off for double yellow. Monza believes in it and finds victory with Pessina in the 93rd minute. (HANDLE).

