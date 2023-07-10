Saudi Arabia wants to become a global power thanks to sport

Riyadh is currently investing billions in football and other sports. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to turn his desert kingdom into a world power. Can he do it?

Saudi Arabia’s latest acquisition: top French footballer Karim Benzema is playing in Jidda next season.

Balkis Press / Abaca / Imago

When the Spaniard Rodri shot the Manchester City team to the long-awaited Champions League title in Istanbul on a summer evening in mid-June, it was probably the happiest day of their lives for the fans of the former workers’ club from northern England. Mansur bin Zayed Al Nayan, the club’s Emirati boss and brother of the Emir of Abu Dhabi, was just as happy.

