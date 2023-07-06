Sbastien Piquet: I will not be bored at the Tour

With the new documentary from Netflix, oloským ronku once again took a lot of moments of TV girls. And so the smiling long-haired Frenchman enjoyed an exclusive interview for iDNESPremium.

Or not?

I love it! I have the best place in the world to watch the Tour. I’m a squad of slo2 cars, right behind the peloton. In the mountains, I ride for the favorites with my jersey, those guys are meters ahead of me. Mm really, I wouldn’t want to do this one day.

Have you ever been a cyclist? Or else… How did you get the job?

That’s an interesting story… But no, I wasn’t a cyclist and I didn’t do it (laughs). I was a newspaperman, working for Eurosport or freelancing. I worked for the organized group ASO in Dakar, commented on the routes, and the cycling department found out that I speak English. They called me to go to Morocco for the Dakar and a guy said: We are looking for someone who will run the Radio Tour. The one who dug it is dead. I went to Qatar to try it out, then to Pa힖Nice and then to the Tour. It was a dream. That’s probably why I’m under here, vervem car.

I also get bored in the flat stages. Five riders ahead, the peloton will lose those minutes and we know it will end in a sprint. Wait, I’m both going to sleep.

Sébastien Piquet

This text is part of premium content for subscribers

There are doctors here

As a reminder:

You have more than 30,000 direct texts at your disposal at iDNES.cz, Lidovky.cz and Expres.cz Get access to all of our newspapers and magazines online and for free Priority tickets for concerts at Ticketportal and much more