The words of the Argentina coach: “I am of the idea that the player must take the field to play and not think about what is to come”

Lionel StaircasesArgentina’s coach, spoke about the injury situation ahead of the World Cup. Dybala is currently in the pits but the site Tyc Sports reveals that he will be included in the list of 35 pre-called. These are the words of the coach of the albiceleste: “When something happens I’m worried, but little can be done. I am of the opinion that the player must take the field to play and not think about what is to come. It can be harmful. They must be left to play naturally. We tell the players that it is not worth planning so long before the World Cup. It doesn’t make much sense, we want them to enjoy the moment and try to have fun. “

October 19, 2022 (change October 19, 2022 | 16:36)

