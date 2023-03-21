Original title: Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1 to 3 to Serie A leader Zhu Ting and scored 15 points

March 20, Beijing time, in the 23rd round of the 2022-2023 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League regular season, the Scandicci women’s volleyball team joined by Zhu Ting and Yao Di lost 1-3 at home to the league “leader” Conegliano. The scores of the four innings were 19-25, 17-25, 25-20 and 20-25.

Both Zhu Ting and Yao Di started the battle. Zhu Ting made 15 of 41 deductions and scored the team’s second highest score of 15 points. She received 28 passes and made 1 turnover. Yao Di scored 1 point by serving.

Currently, the Scandic women’s volleyball team is still ranked second in the league with 56 points, 7 points behind Conegliano.

Source: Beijing News sports reporter Zhuo Ran

Process editor: u028

