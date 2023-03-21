Home Sports Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to Serie A leader Zhu Ting and scored 15 points_Website_Yao Di_Related
Sports

Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to Serie A leader Zhu Ting and scored 15 points_Website_Yao Di_Related

by admin
Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1-3 to Serie A leader Zhu Ting and scored 15 points_Website_Yao Di_Related

Original title: Scandic women’s volleyball team lost 1 to 3 to Serie A leader Zhu Ting and scored 15 points

March 20, Beijing time, in the 23rd round of the 2022-2023 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League regular season, the Scandicci women’s volleyball team joined by Zhu Ting and Yao Di lost 1-3 at home to the league “leader” Conegliano. The scores of the four innings were 19-25, 17-25, 25-20 and 20-25.

Both Zhu Ting and Yao Di started the battle. Zhu Ting made 15 of 41 deductions and scored the team’s second highest score of 15 points. She received 28 passes and made 1 turnover. Yao Di scored 1 point by serving.

Currently, the Scandic women’s volleyball team is still ranked second in the league with 56 points, 7 points behind Conegliano.

Source: Beijing News sports reporter Zhuo Ran

Process editor: u028

Copyright Note: Any media, website or individual shall not reproduce, extract or use other methods to use the text, pictures, charts, comics, videos and other content on this website without written authorization.

Using without permission, or using it for profit, is an act of infringement of the copyright and related rights and interests of this website, and this website will pursue legal responsibility.

In case of problems with the content of the work, copyright, etc., please contact this website within 30 days from the date of publication of the relevant article.

Contact information: [email protected] Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Belchatów targets Trevor Clévenot, Yacine Louati and Benjamin...

WHEEL ASSEMBLY: The veteran set it up, the...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Conte, Kane, Bellingham, Odegaard, Kante,...

Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the play-off

Isles of Scilly: Runaway cows and visits from...

The Pelicans came close to trading for Vanderbilt...

STRAIGHT: I stand by Bílek, Pilsen must finish...

PGA Tour presenta “Beat the Pro”

Formula 1: Red Bull is heading for stable...

The death of Pope Wojtyla and the birth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy