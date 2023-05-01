Scattered considerations after Naples-Salernitana (1-1)

Dia and mathematics postpone the championship party.

– Trip of the granata cousins ​​to Naples, the next champion of Italy who, however, will have to wait another handful of days before winning even the last qualms of mathematics. Inter comeback, goal by Olivera, push by Maradona: everything seemed ready to kick off the festivities when instead Dia’s sinister masterpiece chokes in the throat the liberating scream of an entire city. Obviously nothing to worry about: the Neapolitans will simply have a few more hours available to organize the Scudetto party;

– The official announcement has been postponed, so we can concentrate on the match. An intense and perky match takes place this afternoonwith the hosts camping in the attacking half but today struggling to find brilliant solutions in the last few metres. Salernitana deserves the credit for defending themselves in order and for reacting despite the disadvantage and the thrilling atmosphere. An excellent signal for Paulo Sousa’s team which collects the ninth consecutive useful result against a single defeat (with Lazio) in its entire management;

– Napoli visibly excited but still positive that even today unlocks the result thanks to theskills of their own personnel in aerial play. If it is clear how much the Azzurri’s phrasing constitutes the trademark of Spalletti’s management, it is equally true that the ability on dead balls and an overflowing general physicality are often underestimated, despite having allowed many thorny situations to be resolved. A lethal mix that not surprisingly gave rise to one of the most exciting and dominant rides in recent Serie A;

– Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen try to find the winning flash until the last minute, but they have to surrender to a bit of bad luck and the boxing gloves of the usual Ochoa. Di Lorenzo and Olivera also did well on the wingers, while Anguissa and Zielinski appeared today. In general, we had the impression of a somewhat frenetic Naples which, aware of its superiority and of the very high stakes, tried to close the case as soon as possible, ending up lacking clarity. However, nothing that is not understandable and justifiable: the last, decisive step is often the most difficult and for once also the Naples has shown that it is “human”;

– Salernitana, as mentioned, who snatches a precious point and honors the championship until the end. Certainly the derby atmosphere helped to instill further motivation, but it wasn’t obvious that the approach was so convincing. The grenades have made an evident leap in quality since the arrival of the Portuguese coachcapable of tactically reorganizing his team with a 3-4-2-1 as solid behind as imaginative up front. The defense is now a strong point and the attack can count on the dynamism of Dia and the imagination of a revitalized Kastanos, even today commendable for spirit and self-sacrifice. So many certainties from which to start again next season.

The article Scattered considerations post Naples-Salernitana (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

