Scattered considerations Salernitana-Inter (0-4) | Doors

Lautaro in Messiah version for Inter and Salernitana is defeated.

– This evening’s match between Salernitana and Inter was a fundamental crossroads for both teams, necessarily called upon to get a result in light of their recent performance. But if Inter returns from Salerno with the three points in their pocket and discreet positive impressions, Paulo Sousa’s boys take the defeat with the certainty of a clear result but undeservedly too large and the doubt that Legowski’s goal, rightly canceled out for offside by Abisso, it could have really changed the game;

– Until Martinez doubles the score, the Granata remain in the game thanks to the race and sacrifice of their midfielders and good preparation of the match by the Portuguese coach, who manages to rein in the Nerazzurri’s offensive for an hour but has to surrender in the face of technical weakness of his bench and the enormous impact of the Nerazzurri’s Argentine striker. Inter, on the other hand, finds not only its number 10 but above all patience and serenity, bringing home a grumpy and difficult match but won thanks to a greater awareness of one’s abilities and managing to keep anxiety and nervousness under control;

– The game of this evening gives Inzaghi important feedback on the management of his attack. The coach from Piacenza takes the field with what seems more like a trident than a two-pronged attack: the absence of Arnautovic and the turnover of Lautaro gives Sanchez ownership alongside Thuram but as the match progresses we immediately realize that Inzaghi designed a very different role for the Chilean from that of the Argentine;

– The former Marseille player is in fact called upon to act as a link between midfield and attacking midfield, in an unprecedented role as playmaker/finisher, while the pair supports the Frenchman’s offensive efforts Orange Klaassen-Dumfries who take turns standing on the forward line trying to give substance to an attack which however remains excessively isolated: the effort that is asked of a player is too much Klaassen still far from being up to par while Dumfries is unable to reconcile, especially in the first half, the defensive tasks with the offensive projection required of him;

– The result is that the team is unable to move up and remains excessively crowded on the mid-field line, with Sanchez even having to play on the bank and make passes against Gyomber and Lovato in Salernitana’s half of the pitch. The way in which Lautaro decides the match lies precisely in the substance that he manages to give to Inter’s offensive attacks, being found where his teammates were missing, that is, in the right place at the right time. In short, if Martinez’s poker dispels any doubts about the role of the Nerazzurri captain, the development of this evening’s offensive plots instead raises more than a few eyebrows, in particular regarding Sanchez’s contribution. Inzaghi will be called to work and reflect on this.

