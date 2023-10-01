iliad inaugurates its first Flagship Store in Parma

iliadthe operator that revolutionized the Italian telephony market thanks to its clear and transparent offers, has announced the imminent opening of its first Flagship Store a Parmathe 44th in Italy and seventh in Emilia-Romagna.

This is an important milestone for iliad, which has chosen the ducal city to consolidate its presence on the national territory and offer its customers and potential customers a physical point of reference where they can receive assistance and information on its services.

The new iliad Flagship Store is located in Strada della Repubblica 16, one of the most central and popular streets in Parma. The inauguration will be held on Thursday 28 September starting from 12:00. To celebrate the occasion, iliad will distribute personalized gadgets,

For the occasion, the typical Parma saying has been revisited as always in the classic Iliad style: “It’s more like an iliad aid than advice“.

Inside the Store, visitors will be able to discover all iliad offersboth for mobile telephony and for fiber optics, and activate your SIM via the Simbox, self-service stations that allow you to obtain the SIM in a few minutes. Furthermore, they will be able to learn iliadbusinessthe offer dedicated to companies and professionals with a VAT number, which offers the same simplicity and transparency as consumer offers.

The opening of the first Flagship Store in Parma confirms iliad’s desire to be ever closer to its customers and to offer them a quality experience, based on values ​​such as innovation, convenience and trust. With this new opening, iliad’s commercial network reaches 44 Flagship Stores in addition to the current 6,000 points of sale throughout Italy including iliad Corner, iliad Point, iliad Express and iliad Space.

