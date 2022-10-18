Beijing time on October 18th news, the Lakers officially announced that the team guard Dennis Schroder will undergo surgery on his right thumb and miss 3-4 weeks.
Schroder suffered a finger injury during a preseason game against the Timberwolves on Oct. 13. Before that, he underwent an MRI.
Schroder signed a one-year minimum salary contract with the Lakers due to his outstanding performance in the European Cup this summer. While Schroder is out, the Lakers have a number of guards available, including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Austin Reeves.
Lakers coach Darwin Hamm revealed in an interview today that Westbrook’s current situation is a daily observation. “He had a light workout today,” Hamm said.
Westbrook suffered a left hamstring strain in the final game of the preseason, but fortunately there was no structural damage. Hamm said Westbrook has a chance to play in Wednesday’s opener against the Warriors.
On the other hand, Hamm said Thomas Bryant is currently on the daily watch list with a thumb injury.
According to the schedule, the Lakers will face the Warriors and Clippers in their first two regular season games. In this regard, Anthony Davis said: "We faced two teams with championship strength in the first two games. It would be great to destroy the Warriors' ring night, our mentality is improving, and we have to start a new season with a few victories. season."
