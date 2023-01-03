ROME. A sad birthday with best wishes from Ferrari and those from his son who followed in his footsteps on the track. Michael Schumacher turns 54, now nine years after that cursed ski accident in Meribel in France, where the life of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion suddenly turned into hell, as if suspended amid rumors about his condition physical and the hope of seeing him again as before.

To wish the Kaiser of speed a good morning, capable of conquering five titles with the Reds (seven in total including the two with Flavio Briatore’s Benetton) is the Maranello team that does not forget the incredible string of triumphs Schumi license plate. And so the Prancing Horse makes its mark on social networks with a touching message accompanied by a beautiful photo that recalls the best moments of the German driver’s career at Ferrari: «With you for your birthday, @schumacher. Today and every day. Happy birthday Michael.”

Together with those of his former team, the happy birthday of his son Mick Scumacher also runs on the airwaves, who after two years at Haas in Formula 1 was hired by Mercedes as a reserve driver for Hamilton and Russell for the 2023 season. «Happy birthday to best dad ever, I love you», the dedication of the 23-year-old pilot on Instagram with two photos, one of which sees him smiling and happy as a boy with his dad. Since 29 December 2013, the date of the accident on the French snow, Schumacher has been assisted by doctors and his family, who have closed themselves in a protective shell to preserve his privacy.

“Everyone misses Michael. But Michael is there. It’s different, but he’s there. And this gives us strength, I think – says Corinna, the wife of the German Formula 1 champion, in the Netflix documentary Schumacher, released on September 15, 2021 -. After the Meribel accident I never blamed God – said Corinna – for what happened. It was just bad luck, as could happen to anyone. Of course, I miss it every day. But I’m not the only one who misses it. The children, the family, his father, all around him ».