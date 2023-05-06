Scudetto Napoli: De Laurentiis “Sell Osimhen? No, never” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 05 – As a guest of the ‘Cinque Minuti’ program hosted by Bruno Vespa on Rai 1, the president of Napoli De Laurentiis reiterated his intention not to deprive himself of Victor Osimhen: “Sell him? No, never! ” Still in the chat with Bruno Vespa, the Azzurri president also spoke of Luciano Spalletti: “He’s a legend I’ve been chasing for at least ten years. I finally brought him to Naples after the Covid crisis and I hope to open a cycle with him. I have exercised the clause for the renewal of the contract.



Is it just for the contract? No. Naples is like a siren, she makes you fall in love. They offered me one billion for Napoli, two and a half billion for my group but I refused those too” (ANSA).

