Home Sports we celebrate the goal, but it’s the Rossoneri who score – Corriere TV
Sports

we celebrate the goal, but it’s the Rossoneri who score – Corriere TV

by admin
we celebrate the goal, but it’s the Rossoneri who score – Corriere TV

The roar of the San Siro stadium deceives the correspondent outside the Milanese stadium

The gaffe of the Telecapri journalists during the Onda Azzurra Stadio broadcast he was following the transfer of Napoli to the AC Milan field for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. In the studio they rejoice at what they think is a Neapolitan goal when in reality it was the Rossoneri who scored. The misunderstuding arises from the external correspondent of the San Siro who hear a roar and think of Spalletti’s team goal while in the studio those present are watching the match with the images delayed by a few seconds due to the streaming.

April 13, 2023 – Updated April 13, 2023, 5:59 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  3 hours and 16 minutes!In a tie-breaker, Kerber narrowly won his 14th career title

You may also like

Chengdu bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games?Official...

FC Bayern: After the bankruptcy, things get violent...

Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee...

Rally driver Breen died in accident

KAA Gent 1-1 West Ham United: Hammers held...

2023 Nanjing Xianlin Half Marathon kicks off-Entertainment Grand...

Football Europa League: Leverkusen vs. St. Gilloise –...

Lithuanian Azuolas Tubelis leaves Arizona and declares for...

Europa League quarter-finals : Feyenoord advance to AS...

Turin slings on a talent, Roma squares the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy