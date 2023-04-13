The roar of the San Siro stadium deceives the correspondent outside the Milanese stadium

The gaffe of the Telecapri journalists during the Onda Azzurra Stadio broadcast he was following the transfer of Napoli to the AC Milan field for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. In the studio they rejoice at what they think is a Neapolitan goal when in reality it was the Rossoneri who scored. The misunderstuding arises from the external correspondent of the San Siro who hear a roar and think of Spalletti’s team goal while in the studio those present are watching the match with the images delayed by a few seconds due to the streaming.