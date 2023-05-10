Home » Scudetto Napoli, fans celebrating in the Rione Sanità- Corriere TV
Sports

Scudetto Napoli, fans celebrating in the Rione Sanità- Corriere TV

by admin
Scudetto Napoli, fans celebrating in the Rione Sanità- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The entire Health District a Napoli he is celebrating. The residents of one of the best-known districts of the Campania capital took to the streets to celebrate the imminent triumph of the blue team. For the Neapolitans it would be the third Scudetto in their history, which would arrive 33 years after the last one, won in 1990. (LaPresse)

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 10:08 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  UEFA European Cup quarterfinals England beats Ukraine, Denmark knocks out Czech Republic | semifinals

You may also like

Ice hockey: Another cancellation for the World Cup...

Sergio Busquets: Barcelona captain to leave club at...

We’ve made history before

Victory against Ingolstadt: Halle makes a big step...

Inter: Retegui immediately, Milan survey in Belgium, Aston...

Accelerating the Construction of a World-renowned Sports City...

Record missed: Freiburg II loses at 1860 Munich

THE GOLD PERFORMANCES IN ICE DANCE BY BROTHERS...

WDR-Sport: Baumgart will stay with 1. FC Köln...

Ice Hockey World Championship: JJ Peterka – Germany’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy