Scudetto Napoli, fans celebrating in the Rione Sanità- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The entire Health District a Napoli he is celebrating. The residents of one of the best-known districts of the Campania capital took to the streets to celebrate the imminent triumph of the blue team. For the Neapolitans it would be the third Scudetto in their history, which would arrive 33 years after the last one, won in 1990. (LaPresse)
May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 10:08 PM
