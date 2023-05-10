Home » Same as Karol G? The radical change of look of Sara Uribe
News

Same as Karol G? The radical change of look of Sara Uribe

by admin
Same as Karol G? The radical change of look of Sara Uribe

The day Sara Uribe was a victim of robbery in Medellín

Everything seems to indicate that Sara left her car parked in Villa del Aburra (Antioquia), and when she returned to it, she realized that some of her belongings were missing, including her identification papers, and those of her son, Jacobo.

Help me please. They took my bag from the car in Villa del Aburra, they took my papers and those of the child

The model assured that she is willing to give a very good reward, all in order to recover her documents and those of her childrenIt is no secret to anyone how tedious it is to perform all these procedures again in the country.

What other belongings were stolen from Sara Uribe

In addition to the identification documents, Uribe said that they also took a tablet from her, which she also asked for it to be returned, since she is willing to give a large sum of money to recover her belongings. It is important to note that after the complaint in an image, she herself explained the facts in a video, in which she was seen to be very distressed by the fact.

See also  What show workers ask for - Annalisa Camilli

You may also like

Erfurt: Exhibition commemorates the places where the Nazi...

88 legislative wills for impeachment would not be...

“You have to be very responsible because we...

ASEAN countries call for end to violence in...

UN chief urges armed groups in the Great...

It’s official: these are the 21 chosen for...

Wang Haitao, deputy director of the Standing Committee...

Materna Group is growing in the future field...

Sierra Leone: Education reforms should take girls’ voices...

The Senate approved the reduction of vacations for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy