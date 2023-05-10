Same as Karol G? The radical change of look of Sara Uribe

The day Sara Uribe was a victim of robbery in Medellín

Everything seems to indicate that Sara left her car parked in Villa del Aburra (Antioquia), and when she returned to it, she realized that some of her belongings were missing, including her identification papers, and those of her son, Jacobo.

Help me please. They took my bag from the car in Villa del Aburra, they took my papers and those of the child

The model assured that she is willing to give a very good reward, all in order to recover her documents and those of her childrenIt is no secret to anyone how tedious it is to perform all these procedures again in the country.

What other belongings were stolen from Sara Uribe

In addition to the identification documents, Uribe said that they also took a tablet from her, which she also asked for it to be returned, since she is willing to give a large sum of money to recover her belongings. It is important to note that after the complaint in an image, she herself explained the facts in a video, in which she was seen to be very distressed by the fact.