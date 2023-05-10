Murder in Poland, a 19-year-old stabs a 16-year-old in an orphanage

A man armed with a knife broke into a Polish orphanage in Tomislawice, a town in the province of Lódz and killed a 16-year-old girl, while nine were injured, of which 5 were hospitalized.

The assault would have been a 19-year-old boy and the victim, his girlfriend.

This was reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu, specifying that the police have detained the suspect and are investigating the motive for the attack.

The motive could be the finished story between the two. The boy entered through the window of the structure late yesterday evening armed with a knife and threw himself at the girl and 10 other people.

The 16-year-old died instantly, while 5 other people were injured and are now hospitalized, but not life threatening. The 19-year-old is a resident of the nearby town of Warta and was arrested at his home about an hour after the attack.