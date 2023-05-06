Scudetto Napoli: the report cards, Kvara and Osimhen from 9

Best offense and best defense in the league, team with most assists and most ball possession: Napoli dominated the tournament and it is obtained not only from the data relating to the points won but also from other fundamental parameters in the context of the performance of each team. All the elements of Spalletti’s squad contributed to the successalthough not all of them have been used continuously.

– MERET 7: questioned in the summer he remains in Naples due to lack of alternatives on the market and surprisingly signs the season of his full redemption.

– DI LORENZO 8: courageous captain, always present, technical and moral point of reference for his teammates, he also contributes with goals and assists.

– RRAHMANI 7: defensive pivot, gives security to the department and also contributes with goals to the attacking game demonstrating excellent technical skills.

– KIM 8: a sensational surprise for the championship. Solid, fast, good with foot and head, he does not regret Koulibaly in any way and is one of the absolute protagonists of his team’s overwhelming year.

– MARIO RUI 6.5: enjoys a very positive season, sharing the tasks with newcomer Olivera. The contribution is also important in offensive terms with his decisive assists packaged for his teammates.

– ANGUISSA 7: a valuable ball stealer for the team’s containment game. Endowed with an extraordinary competitive energy, he never stops and always gives his all in every match.

– LOBOTKA 8: agility, sense of position, geometry, dribbling: his characteristics are always put at the service of the team. Cornerstone of the midfield, catalyst of the game, all the actions pass from his feet and he is one of the most decisive elements of the team.

– ZIELINSKI 6: a season of ups and downs, characterized, compared to the past, by a lower incisiveness in offensive terms. When it’s the day, however, he always leaves his mark on the match.

– LOZANO 6: less present in the goal area than last season, alternating good performances with a somewhat disappointing performance. Overall, his season is sufficient, but the balance sheet could have been more satisfactory.

Osimhen 9: he is the soul of the team, the fearless leader. He fights for every ball, drags his teammates along, puts on a show with his goals, his overwhelming progressions, his headers from sidereal heights. Even if limited by two injuries, he exceeds the 20-goal threshold and also provides valuable assists for his teammates who characterize a championship as a true driver.

– KVARATSKHELIA 8,5: in his debut in an important championship, he immediately leaves his mark. He enchants with his imaginative plays, showing technical and athletic skills that make him, also considering his very young age, one of the most important prospects in world football for the next few years. He is at the top in the world with a double-digit performance in the special performance rankings for goals scored and assists.

– GOLLINI 6.5: Arrives in January to replace Sirigu. Called into question only once against Atalanta, he demonstrates all his worth with a satisfactory performance.

– BERESZYNSKI 5: he moved to Napoli during the January transfer market but was closed by the workaholic Di Lorenzo and only found space on the occasion of the unfortunate Coppa Italia match with Cremonese.

– ASTIGARD 6: closed by Rrahmani and Kim finds little space but on the rare occasions in which he is called into question he always offers positive performances in terms of commitment and performance.

– JOHN JESUS ​​6.5: first reserve in defense and very loyal to Luciano Spalletti, he brings experience and security to the department when he has to replace Kim or Rrahmani.

– OLIVERA 6,5: alternates with Mario Rui on the left flank of the rearguard. More solid than the Portuguese in the defensive phase, he also expresses himself well in the offensive overlaps and in the continuous exchanges with his left-wing teammates.

– DEMME 5: he remains on the sidelines of the team and is almost never used by Spalletti. He asks to be sold in the winter market but then stays because he can’t find an economic agreement with the companies that request it and is used with a dropper.

– NODOMBELE 6: he is the first reserve in midfield. It alternates good performances with some not exactly unforgettable releases. He shows excellent technique but too many times he appears too slow in his movements for the rhythms of the Italian championship.

– GAETANO 6: Spalletti doesn’t want to deprive himself of it at the beginning of the year because he recognizes its technical value, but finds very little space and is almost never used.

– ZERBIN 6: he remains in Naples despite the many requests from Serie A teams but is penalized a bit by the competition. He plays little, even if when he takes the field he always demonstrates his value and his desire to participate in the successes of the team.

– DIAMOND 7: Spalletti does not consider him a reserve but rather an added owner. Valuable joker, he can be used in different roles and makes a very significant contribution in every game, scoring goals that are often decisive for the final result.

– POLITANO 6.5: alternates on the right wing of the attack with Lozano and when he’s on the pitch he never misses his help in the defensive coverage phase. Valuable in many games, he is a bit evanescent on certain occasions, but his contribution to the cause is still positive.

– RASPADORI 6.5: Forced into a supporting role, despite being a starter in the national team, by the explosion of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. In the first part of the season, when the Nigerian is injured, he is decisive in the league and in the Champions League. He decisive the goal with which he signs the decisive victory in Turin with Juventus.

– SIMEONE 6,5: When called upon, he asserts his desire to rock the world. He is decisive in delicate moments of the season and also asserts himself in the Champions League, a tournament in which he is making his absolute debut.