SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the second episode of the month of February to the Italian youth skialp championships assigned to the 50th Valtartano Skialp. For you the hot interviews of Erik Canovi and Melissa Bertolina who, after the good performances at the EYOF, also won the under 18 tricolors.

As for the absolute Italians, Matteo Eydallin has once again confirmed himself as the strongest of all. And Matteo Eydallin, returning from Morgin, will be at the start of the Transcavallo.

For you the latest news on the super classic from Belluno scheduled for Saturday provided by Vittorio Romor…

