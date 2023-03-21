Home Sports SDM NEWS BET 14_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 14_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS BET 14_03_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the fourth episode of the month of March to the Lagorai Cima d’Asta, the classic thirty of Tesino valid as a satellite race of the La Grande Course circuit.

For you also an interview with the Alpine Guide Adriano Favre, patron of the Mezzalama Trophy scheduled for 22 April.

For those who love running, interviews with the winners of the Nortec Winter Trail powered by Scarpa circuit: Luca Del Pero and Gaia Bertolini. Good vision!!

See also  Pope Francis: "There are No Vax cardinals even in the Vatican. And they get sick" - breaking latest news

You may also like

EURO 2024 in Germany: European Championship qualification –...

Water polo, victory for Erea in the Promotion...

What went wrong with the “Federal” in Pratteln

National Team: The Battle for Dual Citizenship Talent

A running race that very few finish

Questions and answers about the European Football Championship...

Pisa-Benevento: supporters, football and current events

Experienced player stays on board: Makoto Hasebe extends...

here is the most valuable youth academy in...

European Football Championship: Haaland is missing Norway at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy