SDM NEWS BET 30_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SDM NEWS BET 30_05_2023

SDM NEWS BET 30_05_2023

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the last episode of the month of June with the Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2, first stage of the Vam Vertical Challenge 2023.

Do not miss the services dedicated to the Valli Bergamasche Leffe Trophy and Domo Vertical Race with interviews with Cesare Maestri and Roberto Delorenzi.

Finally, Marco De Gasperi presents the Livigno Skymarathon which this year will be the qualifying race for the Kima Trophy. Good vision!!

