Sebastian Hoeneß becomes coach at VfB Stuttgart

Sebastian Hoeneß becomes coach at VfB Stuttgart

Dhe VfB Stuttgart has parted ways with coach Bruno Labbadia and signed Sebastian Hoeneß as the new coach. This was announced by the Bundesliga club threatened with relegation on Monday. Hoeneß signed a league-independent contract with the bottom of the table up to and including June 30, 2025.

“We are certain that Sebastian is the right coach for the upcoming challenges and that he will master this difficult situation together with the team,” said VfB CEO Alexander Wehrle. Hoeneß said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge at VfB and thank you for the trust and the good discussions with those responsible.”

Labbadia’s rescue mission to the Swabians failed after just 120 days. The 0: 3 at 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday – the seventh defeat of the Swabians under Labbadia in the last nine games in the championship – was too much. “Ultimately, we came to the realization that we need a new impetus,” said Wehrle.

The “Bild” newspaper reported shortly after the game in Berlin about the forthcoming Labbadia exit. On Monday, the TV broadcaster Sky first announced the separation.

With the quarterfinals on Wednesday (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky) in the DFB Cup at second division club 1. FC Nürnberg, the first serious test awaits new coach Hoeneß before the relegation duel at VfL Bochum on Sunday . “I’m really looking forward to the challenge at VfB,” said the 40-year-old, who played for Stuttgart himself in his youth and most recently coached Bundesliga rivals TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.


Departure: Bruno Labbadia is no longer a coach at VfB Stuttgart.
Image: AFP

Labbadia initially led the training on Sunday, and those responsible for CEO Wehrle held talks about his future. After further negotiations on Monday, they came to the conclusion that Labbadia am Neckar will not continue. “Bruno worked with the team with great commitment and passion from day one, but unfortunately this didn’t pay off in the form of points,” said Wehrle.

