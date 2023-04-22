FC Bayern: Kahn comments – rumors about the son of Uli Hoeneß

Kahn comments – rumors about the son of Uli Hoeneß
The unrest at FC Bayern after the questionable change of coach and the end of the Champions League is not abating. While possible successors are already being discussed, club boss Oliver Kahn is combative.
BAccording to his own statement, ayern boss Oliver Kahn does not deal with the reports of an allegedly possible farewell to the German record champions. “I’m not wasting a second at the moment worrying about my contract, it’s always about FC Bayern,” said the 53-year-old to “Bild”.
After being eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday, Kahn reiterated his goal of “taking Bayern back exactly to where it belongs: to the top in all competitions. We will turn every stone for this.”
Bayern were eliminated on Wednesday against Manchester City after a 3-0 loss in the first leg through a 1-1 draw in the second game in Munich for the third time in a row in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier class. The team of new coach Thomas Tuchel is also no longer in the DFB Cup. In the course of the sporting setbacks, the role and responsibility of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Kahn is also being discussed.
The list of candidates for the Kahn job
The explosive situation was heated up on Thursday by a tweet by Norwegian TV expert and ex-national player Jan Aage Fjörtoft, who fueled speculation about Kahn’s future. Its replacement is “a matter of time,” wrote Fjörtoft. Club President and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Herbert Hainer publicly denied this.
Lothar Matthäus also reported on Thursday about unrest behind the scenes. With Kahn, it was “that the position is definitely not the most stable anymore”. Bayern would have to turn every stone, Kahn would have to question himself, as would sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and the players. “Everyone who is responsible,” emphasized Matthäus, also citing President Herbert Hainer. “Especially these people, they have to show strength at the moment. They also have to address the mistakes, the weaknesses.”
Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, still very active in the background, rejects inquiries on the subject. The long-time manager and president of the club also said nothing about the rumor that he saw his son Florian as Kahn’s successor candidate. Florian Hoeneß, 43, is the managing director of the family business HoWe Wurstwaren KG.
Other possible candidates for the post, should it become vacant, are Philipp Lahm and Oliver Bierhoff. A comeback by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is considered extremely unlikely.