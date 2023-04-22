FC Bayern: Kahn comments – rumors about the son of Uli Hoeneß

The unrest at FC Bayern after the questionable change of coach and the end of the Champions League is not abating. While possible successors are already being discussed, club boss Oliver Kahn is combative.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

FC Bayern failed in the Champions League quarter-finals for the third time in a row. After the end against Manchester City, the management level of Munich is heavily criticized. Internally, a return from Uli Hoeneß is said to have been played out, reports WELT reporter Julien Wolff.

BAccording to his own statement, ayern boss Oliver Kahn does not deal with the reports of an allegedly possible farewell to the German record champions. “I’m not wasting a second at the moment worrying about my contract, it’s always about FC Bayern,” said the 53-year-old to “Bild”.

After being eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday, Kahn reiterated his goal of “taking Bayern back exactly to where it belongs: to the top in all competitions. We will turn every stone for this.”

also read

Bayern were eliminated on Wednesday against Manchester City after a 3-0 loss in the first leg through a 1-1 draw in the second game in Munich for the third time in a row in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier class. The team of new coach Thomas Tuchel is also no longer in the DFB Cup. In the course of the sporting setbacks, the role and responsibility of sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Kahn is also being discussed.

The list of candidates for the Kahn job

The explosive situation was heated up on Thursday by a tweet by Norwegian TV expert and ex-national player Jan Aage Fjörtoft, who fueled speculation about Kahn’s future. Its replacement is “a matter of time,” wrote Fjörtoft. Club President and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Herbert Hainer publicly denied this.

also read

Lothar Matthäus also reported on Thursday about unrest behind the scenes. With Kahn, it was “that the position is definitely not the most stable anymore”. Bayern would have to turn every stone, Kahn would have to question himself, as would sports director Hasan Salihamidzic and the players. “Everyone who is responsible,” emphasized Matthäus, also citing President Herbert Hainer. “Especially these people, they have to show strength at the moment. They also have to address the mistakes, the weaknesses.”

Honorary President Uli Hoeneß, still very active in the background, rejects inquiries on the subject. The long-time manager and president of the club also said nothing about the rumor that he saw his son Florian as Kahn’s successor candidate. Florian Hoeneß, 43, is the managing director of the family business HoWe Wurstwaren KG.

Other possible candidates for the post, should it become vacant, are Philipp Lahm and Oliver Bierhoff. A comeback by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is considered extremely unlikely.