Second division: FC St. Pauli wins against 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Strong start to the season – St. Pauli wins in Kaiserslautern

Status: 3:42 p.m. | Reading time: 4 minutes

FC St. Pauli managed a special away win at the start of the new season. For the Hamburgers it was a game of patience at times. Promoted Elversberg fights for a respectable success. Wiesbaden reports back with a draw.

At the start of the new season in the second Bundesliga, 1. FC Kaiserslautern lost 1:2 (0:0) in front of their home crowd against promotion hopefuls FC St. Pauli on Saturday afternoon.

Hamburg won thanks to goals from Elias Saad (51st minute) and Marcel Hartel (75th penalty kick) and celebrated a perfect start to the new season. For the Palatinate, a goal from Sturm access Ragnar Ache (66th), who came from Eintracht Frankfurt this week, was not enough.

St. Pauli’s Jackson Irvine (left) in a duel with Kaiserslautern’s Tobias Raschl

Source: dpa/Uwe Anspach

The 44,079 spectators in the Fritz Walter Stadium saw a game in which both teams relied on defensive stability in the first half. St. Paulis Hartel had the best chances, whose shot was brilliantly parried by FCK goalkeeper Andreas Luthe in the 12th minute. Hendrick Zuck’s double chance after 24 minutes was blocked by the guest defense.

Shortly after the restart, the defense of the Palatinate was completely indisposed when Saad was able to run through almost unchallenged, ran past Luthe and scored to make it 0:1. Kaiserslautern’s coach Dirk Schuster then showed a lucky hand: Joker Ache scored the equalizer in the 66th minute.

But St. Pauli hit back again. Hartel confidently converted a penalty kick to 1:2. With seven minutes left, St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj secured the away win for the visitors when he saved Ache, who appeared alone in front of him.

Wiesbaden only to ten

The return of newly promoted SV Wehen Wiesbaden to the second division has meanwhile only partially succeeded. Three years after their last relegation, the Hessians had to settle for a 1-1 (0-1) draw against 1. FC Magdeburg at the start of the season.

The goal for SVWW was scored in front of 7219 spectators by Ivan Prtajin (62nd), who had just been substituted on, for FCM Jan-Luca Schuler (29th). The Hessians had to end the game from the 57th minute after a yellow-red card for central defender Aleksandar Vukotic.

school meets

The guests acted superior to the field from the start. After Jason Ceka hastily missed after a defense by Wehen goalkeeper Florian Stritzel and only hit the side netting (23′), Schuler took the lead with a well-placed shot after a long ball and Ceka’s overtime. In a similar situation, Schuler then missed the chance to raise for Magdeburg (37′).

After a yellow-red card for Vukotic, who fouled Schuler in a promising situation, the game finally seemed to be going against the newly promoted team after the break.

Wehen didn’t give up and managed to get a surprising equalizer after a free kick from the left by Prtajin, who had just come on as a substitute.

Promoted SV Elversberg fought for a draw at Hannover 96 in the first game of their league membership. At 2: 2 (2: 1) the guests were even involved after goals from Marcel Correia (22nd minute) and Wahid Faghir (38th). 2-0 ahead before 96 equalized with Cedric Teuchert (43rd penalty) and Nicolo Tresoldi (54th).

In front of 29,200 spectators, Hanover tried to gain control early on, but had increasing problems with the Saarlanders, who kept boldly attacking. Faghir (18th/22nd) and Manuel Feil (20th) were initially unsuccessful in their attempts.

After a corner, Elversbergs Correia was able to push in from close range for a well-deserved lead. The guests continued to play boldly, Faghir shot from almost 20 meters and was able to celebrate thanks to a mistake by Ron-Robert Zieler. Then Hannover came to the help of VAR: After a foul by Correia, there was a penalty, which Teuchert used to score.

The second half began with bad luck for Elversberg: Faghir (52nd) put the ball on the crossbar. At the other end, Nicolo Tresoldi equalized after a low cross.

Thanks to a late goal by Dzenis Burnic, Karlsruher SC celebrated a successful start to the new season. Led by returnee and top signing Lars Stindl, coach Christian Eichner’s superior team won 3-2 (2-1) at newly promoted VfL Osnabrück on Saturday.

Twice Marvin Wanitzek (3rd minute/36th), who made two goals from two Karlsruhe chances before the break, and substitute Burnic (87th) ensured the victory for the guests in a varied game.

Erik Engelhardt (13th) and Robert Tesche (71st) equalized twice for Osnabrück in front of 15,741 spectators in the sold-out stadium on Bremer Brücke. VfL professional Bashkim Ajdini saw yellow-red in added time (90 + 5).

