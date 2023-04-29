Second division: Slapstick goals make Heidenheim dream of the Bundesliga

1. FC Heidenheim has extended its lead over Hamburger SV in the second division promotion race. The FCH had a happy success in Fürth. SC Paderborn can also continue to hope for the Bundesliga after a thrashing victory against Braunschweig.

Dhe 1. FC Heidenheim remains on course for the Bundesliga. The second division soccer team won on Friday at the start of the 30th matchday despite a not very convincing performance 2-0 (1-0) at SpVgg Greuther Fürth and consolidated second place in the table. After the 23rd goal of the season from top scorer Tim Kleindienst (7th minute) and a goal from Jan-Niklas Beste (51st), both of which benefited from gross mistakes by the hosts, the Swabians moved up to a point on leaders Darmstadt 98 for the time being. The Hessians are still playing in Kiel on Sunday. FCH’s advantage over Dreier Hamburger SV, who play at 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday, grew to four points for the time being.

The Heidenheimers initially had the game under control in front of 11,897 spectators. However, when Kleindienst made it 0-1, they benefited from a major blunder by Greuther Fürth’s central defender Damian Michalski, who put the ball on the post when it returned via his own goalkeeper. Kleindienst (14th, 22nd) missed further top-class chances.

Shortly after the break, SpVgg goalkeeper Andreas Linde also made a serious mistake, which Beste used to score the second guest goal. Greuther Fürth then missed the connection goal (69th) on their own occasions against FCH, who were too passive at times but very efficient. The Franconians remain eleventh in the table.

Paderborn closes in on HSV

With the second defeat in a row, Eintracht Braunschweig suffered a setback in the fight to remain in the league. Lower Saxony lost 5-1 (0-2) to fourth-placed SC Paderborn and remain in 14th place with 32 points for the time being.

The East Westphalians, who won five of their last six home games, successfully defended their fourth place in the table and initially reduced the gap to the relegation place to six points.

Even without their dangerous attacker Felix Platte, who had to sit out due to back problems, Paderborn, who were strong at home, determined the pace and rhythm and came up with good offensive actions against Braunschweigers who were very deep by Robert Leipertz and Florent Muslija. The opening goal then inevitably came in front of 13,266 spectators in the Home Deluxe Arena. Julian Justvan (28th minute) converted a precise cross from Raphael Obermair with a diving header to make it 1-0. Obermaier (45′ + 1) scored before the break with a shot from eight yards to make it 2-0 before Sirlord Conteh (51′) scored Paderborn’s third goal.

The guests managed to score the interim goal through Anthony Ujah (53rd). Dennis Srbeny (90./90.+4) finished the game with his goals to make it 4:1 and 5:1. Paderborn’s Marvin Pieringer missed a penalty kick (90 + 3).