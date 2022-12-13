Second World Cup journalist dies in 48 hours

(Comprehensive news from Doha on the 12th) There was another tragic death of a reporter covering the competition, this time a local photographer. So far, two journalists covering World Cup games have died!

Kari’s cause of death unknown

According to a report by the Gulf Times today, Kali Almislan, a photojournalist for Al Kass, a local TV station, died while covering work for the World Cup. “Kali died suddenly while working. Our condolences to Kali and his family.” However, the report did not further disclose the cause of death of the deceased.

US football reporter dies on Saturday

This is the second death of a reporter in this World Cup. The first case was American football reporter Grant Wall. He suddenly felt unwell while working during the World Cup rematch match between Argentina and the Netherlands last Saturday, and died on the way to the hospital.

Wall’s agent revealed that before his death, Wall complained that he was physically and mentally exhausted due to work, and his time was too tight, which caused him to lack of sleep. Wall is an experienced reporter covering football competitions. This is his eighth time covering the World Cup.