the pop star Selena Gomez revealed that, a cause of drugs for bipolar disorder, it is possible that it will fail never get pregnant. Only recently, on the occasion of the release of her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (on AppleTv + from November 4), the former Disney star has returned to speak openly about the path she began in 2018 with the diagnosis . But Gomez has faced severe trials before.

The actress and singer, 30, carries on her shoulders, in fact, a remarkable emotional and psychological baggage: the diagnosis of lupus, the autoimmune disease that forced her to undergo a kidney transplant, resulting in serious complications that required further surgery; the Depression; the diagnosis of bipolar disorder and the consequent admissions to psychiatric clinics. At the same time, she has lived tormented and badly ended love stories with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Among the consequences of these dark years – told in great detail in the documentary -, there is the possibility that the actress may not have children, or, to be precise, that cannot complete a pregnancy

In the Rolling Stones article, published on November 3, she said that one day she burst into tears in the car because she had just met a friend of hers who was trying to get pregnant. “This is a very big, big and present thing in my lifeGomez said, referring to her desire to become a mom. And she added: “However, I am made to have children, and I will have them“. Medicines specific to bipolar disorder can affect people in different ways, and what works for some may not be true for others.

The controversy surrounding the documentary “My Mind & Me”

“My Mind & Me”, released a few days ago, has already raised a media fuss. In the docu, the actress and singer tells about her private life and career without filters. And of course the film also talks about other characters from the entertainment world. Like Justin Bieber, ex of Gomez.

In the docu, the actress defined the break with the Canadian singer-songwriter as “the best thing that has ever happened to her in life“. Other controversies, however, concern the absence in the docu di France Raisathe friend who gave her the kidney, helping her to overcome a difficult moment linked to the complications deriving from lupus, the autoimmune disorder that the pop star has been suffering from since 2013. In the documentary, however, the singer appears Taylor Swifta longtime partner in crime that Gomez praises as “the only true friend in the industry“. To this statement, Raisa commented via social media “Interesting”, Then he deleted the comment and stopped following Gomez.