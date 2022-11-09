Home Sports Selena Gomez and the desire to become a mother: “The therapies I follow prevent me from having children”
Sports

Selena Gomez and the desire to become a mother: “The therapies I follow prevent me from having children”

by admin
Selena Gomez and the desire to become a mother: “The therapies I follow prevent me from having children”

the pop star Selena Gomez revealed that, a cause of drugs for bipolar disorder, it is possible that it will fail never get pregnant. Only recently, on the occasion of the release of her documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” (on AppleTv + from November 4), the former Disney star has returned to speak openly about the path she began in 2018 with the diagnosis . But Gomez has faced severe trials before.

Selena Gomez on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine (Instagram)

The actress and singer, 30, carries on her shoulders, in fact, a remarkable emotional and psychological baggage: the diagnosis of lupus, the autoimmune disease that forced her to undergo a kidney transplant, resulting in serious complications that required further surgery; the Depression; the diagnosis of bipolar disorder and the consequent admissions to psychiatric clinics. At the same time, she has lived tormented and badly ended love stories with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez (Instagram)
Selena Gomez (Instagram)

Among the consequences of these dark years – told in great detail in the documentary -, there is the possibility that the actress may not have children, or, to be precise, that cannot complete a pregnancy

In the Rolling Stones article, published on November 3, she said that one day she burst into tears in the car because she had just met a friend of hers who was trying to get pregnant. “This is a very big, big and present thing in my lifeGomez said, referring to her desire to become a mom. And she added: “However, I am made to have children, and I will have them“. Medicines specific to bipolar disorder can affect people in different ways, and what works for some may not be true for others.

See also  Podcast Champions League, Liverpool-Benfica: Miccoli's scissoring at Anfield in 2006
The actress and singer Selena Gomez with the swimsuit she designed (Instagram)
The actress and singer Selena Gomez with the swimsuit she designed (Instagram)

The controversy surrounding the documentary “My Mind & Me”

“My Mind & Me”, released a few days ago, has already raised a media fuss. In the docu, the actress and singer tells about her private life and career without filters. And of course the film also talks about other characters from the entertainment world. Like Justin Bieber, ex of Gomez.

In the docu, the actress defined the break with the Canadian singer-songwriter as “the best thing that has ever happened to her in life“. Other controversies, however, concern the absence in the docu di France Raisathe friend who gave her the kidney, helping her to overcome a difficult moment linked to the complications deriving from lupus, the autoimmune disorder that the pop star has been suffering from since 2013. In the documentary, however, the singer appears Taylor Swifta longtime partner in crime that Gomez praises as “the only true friend in the industry“. To this statement, Raisa commented via social media “Interesting”, Then he deleted the comment and stopped following Gomez.

You may also like

Griner moved to a Russian penal colony. The...

Senegal, what a tile! According to L’Equipe, Manè...

Under the epidemic, Beijing held a 10,000-person marathon,...

Inter, the problems: fragile defense, tactical monotony and...

How much does it cost to cut Irving?...

Pordenone, Dubickas and Vieversys promise entertainment and results

Bundesliga: Bayern beat Werder Bremen

“Reconnect with Egypt without giving up the truth...

La Liga-Lewan Pique dyed red! Rafinha lore Barcelona...

Inter, Lautaro celebrates after the knockout with Juve,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy