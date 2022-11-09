With the fact that the championships are played practically up to a week from the start in Qatar, the defections due to injury continue. And the last to be forced to stop, at least according to what L’Equipe claims, will be Sadio Manè.

The decision to play the World Cup between November and December is creating a lot of headaches for everyone. First of all to the clubs, who will stay for a month and who will see their players return after an event capable of draining the physical and mental energies. But even at the CTs, things are not going any better. With the fact that the championships are played practically up to a week from the start in Qatar, the defections due to injury continue. After all, even a three-week stop, in the current context, means having to say goodbye to the World Cup. And the last to be forced to stop, at least according to what he claims The teamwill be Sadio Manè.

The injury against Werder — In fact, the French newspaper claims that after the injury suffered against Werder Bremen, the Bayern Munich striker will not be able to be included in the list of 26 of Senegal, which the coach Aliou Cissè should release shortly. Manè came out battered from the challenge, won by his team with a clear 6-1, but the club's doctors dismissed the physical problem of the former Liverpool as a simple blow to the leg, received in a tackle. The team, however, disagrees, explaining that Manè has suffered damage to the tendon, which will force him to sit still for a few weeks. And considering that we start on November 20, this means not being available to his national team at least for the group stage, if you want to be optimistic.

Cissè could carry it anyway — Considering that Senegal find themselves in a group in which they could also pass the round, with the Netherlands, Ecuador and Qatar, the absence of Manè may not be felt too much for the Teranga Lions, at least in the initial phase. And Cissè could also decide to bring it to evaluate the conditions for any other games, but remembering Salah’s experience in 2018 does not seem like a great idea. The Egyptian, at the time a teammate of Manè at Liverpool, had arrived in Russia with the after-effects of the shoulder injury suffered in the final in Kiev after the now historic intervention of Sergio Ramos. The CT deployed him in precarious physical conditions and the former Roma player was not an added value, on the contrary … So, a big problem for Senegal, which may have lost its star a few days before the start …

November 9, 2022

