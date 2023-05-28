Sergio Rico: Paris St-Germain goalkeeper in ‘serious’ condition after riding accident

Sergio Rico made 32 appearances on loan at Fulham in the 2018-19 season

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in a “serious” condition in intensive care after a horse riding accident, his club says.

Rico, 29, was riding in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain when he was in a collision with a runaway horse and fell, local media reported.

The Spaniard was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville.

Rico was on the bench as PSG won a record 11th league title with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday.

He had returned to his native Spain after the squad were given time off following their win.

“He is in a serious condition,” a PSG spokesperson said on Sunday.

The club later added it was “in constant contact with his loved ones”.

The former Seville keeper joined the French champions in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.

He has made 29 appearances for PSG since moving from Sevilla in September 2019.

“Lots of strength and a speedy recovery,” his former club tweeted.