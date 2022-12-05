Home Sports Serie A basketball Reggio Emilia: Sakota arrives via Menetti
Serie A basketball Reggio Emilia: Sakota arrives via Menetti

The 70-year-old Serbian, formerly at Fortitudo in 2008, takes the place of the sacked coach. He makes his debut with Olimpia on Sunday

After the dismissal of coach Max Menetti, Pallacanestro Reggiana restarts with a veteran of the Slav school: Dragan Sakota. The 70-year-old Serbian from Belgrade has a long journey behind him which led him to coach in clubs with a great tradition such as Aek Atene, Stella Rossa and Fortitudo, even if the parenthesis in Bologna in 2008 (13-12) ended with an exemption despite the positive balance.

The new coach has signed an agreement until the end of the season and will make his official debut on Sunday in Milan against Olimpia. The assistant coach Federico Fucà will be on the bench in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Aek, a competition that Sakota won with the Athenian team in 2018.

December 5th – 4.08pm

