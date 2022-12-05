After the dismissal of coach Max Menetti, Pallacanestro Reggiana restarts with a veteran of the Slav school: Dragan Sakota. The 70-year-old Serbian from Belgrade has a long journey behind him which led him to coach in clubs with a great tradition such as Aek Atene, Stella Rossa and Fortitudo, even if the parenthesis in Bologna in 2008 (13-12) ended with an exemption despite the positive balance.