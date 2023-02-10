Saturday give her 20.45 appointment with Lazio-Atalanta on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW; we continue Sunday give her 12.30 con Udinese-Sassuolo are Sky Sports Calcio, Sky Sports 251 and streaming on NOW. Monday evening will be the turn of Sampdoria-Interon Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW.
Saturday appointment with Sky Calcio the Original, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Walter Zenga connected from Dubai. On Sunday, Giorgia Cenni drives The House of Sport Day to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Udine. Sunday from 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads Goleador – Time for goalsthe broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the Gol Collection they SkyLights of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the talents of Sky Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his Sky Football Club, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Bucciantini. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the SkyLights of the Sunday evening match already starting at 10.50pm. Come back on Monday The House of Sports Nightwith Federica Masolin and Fabio Tavelli to talk about the themes of postponing Mondays.
The programming of the 22nd matchday of Serie A
Friday 10 February
ore 20.45: Milan-Turin are DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
Saturday 11 February
- ore 15.00: Empoli-Spezia are DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- ore 18.00: Lecce-Rome are DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- ore 20.45: Lazio-Atalanta on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Commentary by Riccardo Gentile with commentary by Nando Orsi. On the sidelines Matteo Petrucci and Massimiliano Nebuloni.
- from 8pm to 10.40pm: Sky Calcio the Original with Alessandro Bonan, Gianluca Di Marzio, Paolo Condò, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta and Walter Zenga connected from Dubai.
Sunday February 12th
- from 11.30 to 14.30: The House of Sport Daywith Giorgia Cenni, Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Udine.
- ore 12.30: Udinese-Sassuolo su Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 e in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Dario Massara with commentary by Lorenzo Minotti. On the sidelines Marina Presello and Francesco Cosatti.
- ore 15.00: Bologna-Monza on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- ore 18.00: Juventus-Fiorentina on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- ore 20.45: Naples-Cremonese on the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- from 10.40 pm:Sky Football Club with Fabio Caressa, Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Bucciantini. Federica Frola news area.
Monday 13 February
- ore 18.30: Verona-Salernitanaon the DAZN app and ZONA DAZN channel (214 on the Sky remote control)
- ore 20.45:Sampdoria-Inter are Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW. Commentary by Andrea Marinozzi with commentary by Luca Marchegiani. On the sidelines Matteo Barzaghi and Andrea Paventi.
- from 8pm to 10.40pm:The House of Sports Nightwith Federica Masolin and Fabio Tavelli