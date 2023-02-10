Saturday give her 20.45 appointment with Lazio-Atalanta on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW; we continue Sunday give her 12.30 con Udinese-Sassuolo are Sky Sports Calcio, Sky Sports 251 and streaming on NOW. Monday evening will be the turn of Sampdoria-Inter on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW.

Saturday appointment with Sky Calcio the Original, conducted by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Condò and Walter Zenga connected from Dubai. On Sunday, Giorgia Cenni drives The House of Sport Day to deepen the themes of the 12.30 match, together with Stefano De Grandis, Giancarlo Marocchi and Lorenzo Minotti in connection from Udine. Sunday from 18.30 to 19.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads Goleador – Time for goalsthe broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the Gol Collection they SkyLights of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the talents of Sky Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his Sky Football Club, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio and Marco Bucciantini. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the SkyLights of the Sunday evening match already starting at 10.50pm. Come back on Monday The House of Sports Nightwith Federica Masolin and Fabio Tavelli to talk about the themes of postponing Mondays.