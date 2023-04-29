Home » Serie A calendar, the matches of the 32nd day 2022
Sports

Serie A calendar, the matches of the 32nd day 2022

by admin
Serie A calendar, the matches of the 32nd day 2022

After the change of calendar, there will be two games on Saturday. At 18.00 Rome-Milan and in the evening, at 8.45 pm, Turin-Atalanta, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on NOW. Commentary Federico Zancan, comment Lorenzo Minotti. The links on the sidelines are by Paolo Aghemo and Massimiliano Nebuloni.

The studios of Sky Sports

Appointment with Sky Calcio the Originalled by Alessandro Bonan, with Gianluca Di Marzio, Veronica Baldaccini, Alessandro CostacurtaPaolo Condò e Walter Zenga connected from Dubai.

See also  Fiorentina in the Italian Cup final, challenge Inter - Calcio

You may also like

Second division: Slapstick goals make Heidenheim dream of...

Milan, for Ibrahimovic injury of the medial twin...

What Uli Hoeneß wants happens in the club

Juventus and Rome, the semi-finals of the Europa...

Bundesliga radio live: VfB Stuttgart versus Bor. Mönchengladbach

SC Paderborn wins confidently against Eintracht Braunschweig

Serie A: Turin-Atalanta – Lineups – Football

Swiss football: futile struggle against deficits

I continue his work. They called me a...

Because of an oligarch: BKA searches the office...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy