Sports

The last three, Cremonese, Sampdoria and Verona, have won a total of two games in 15 days: that’s enough to understand that it will be very difficult to save themselves in this way. Alvini, Stankovic and Bocchetti are always on edge, and even in B Blessin (Genoa) and Liverani (Cagliari) are not calm…

Let’s face it: we didn’t expect to have such an uncompetitive low ranking. The last three have won two games overall in 15 days: that’s enough to understand that it will be very difficult to save themselves in this way. Now it is probable that there is time to think about some turnaround but that is not said to be enough, it could be late. Verona have lost the last six with Salvatore Bocchetti at the helm and the last ten in general: they had met Lopez, contacted Ballardini, followed Andreazzoli, some of these names could still be valid. But the question is another: who would be willing to accept without a program that goes beyond the next six months and with a level market? This is why Bocchetti is resisting for now.

