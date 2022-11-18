Home News Caltanissetta, meetings between human traffickers and the bosses of Cosa Nostra. “Sell a truck and buy a dinghy, you earn more”
News

Caltanissetta, meetings between human traffickers and the bosses of Cosa Nostra. “Sell a truck and buy a dinghy, you earn more”

by admin
Caltanissetta, meetings between human traffickers and the bosses of Cosa Nostra. “Sell a truck and buy a dinghy, you earn more”

Akrem Toumi, the Tunisian trafficker at the head of an organization that managed the traffic between Tunis and Sicily, was very busy: once he approached the boss Maurizio Trubia, of the Emmanuello di Gela clan, and then boasted to an accomplice : “Look, these are my friends… they belong to the mafia”. To another mobster, Sandro Missuto, he said instead: “Money, money, sell a truck and buy a dinghy.

See also  Branches of insurance companies such as PICC P&C and Yongan P&C were fined by the central bank for refusing to accept cash jqknews

You may also like

The school authorities extremely banned the students of...

Guardian angels of schoolchildren, the Municipality rewards vigilant...

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the...

Nevegal reclamation, 150 thousand euros from the Region

4 yuan Xi won 5.25 million yuan, a...

The decree to unlock the energy communities is...

Rain and snow cooling in the north hits...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope November 17/23, 2022

Optimizing prevention and control measures Guangdong speeds up...

Migrants, a European flow decree: the Piantedosi plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy