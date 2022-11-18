Akrem Toumi, the Tunisian trafficker at the head of an organization that managed the traffic between Tunis and Sicily, was very busy: once he approached the boss Maurizio Trubia, of the Emmanuello di Gela clan, and then boasted to an accomplice : “Look, these are my friends… they belong to the mafia”. To another mobster, Sandro Missuto, he said instead: “Money, money, sell a truck and buy a dinghy.