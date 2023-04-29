Serie A La Liga Preview: Roma VS AC Milan Real Madrid VS Almeria_Competition_Analysis_Home

Original title: Serie A La Liga Preview: Roma VS AC Milan Real Madrid VS Almeria

Rome is back at home, eager to regain the feeling of victory! Especially in the face of the four opponents AC Milan, the team is even more motivated! For AC Milan, as long as the team is guaranteed to score points in an away game, it is acceptable.

The four battles in Serie A start!Roma is eager to make a difference at home, AC Milan aims to grab points

Serie A round 32: Roma VS AC Milan

Game time: 0:00 on April 30

Analysis of the recent situation of the home team Roma:For Roma, being able to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League is obviously worth celebrating. However, after returning to the league, facing the key battle for the fourth round, Roma suffered a tragic away defeat, which was undoubtedly a blow. Today, although the team is still ranked 5th and has the same points as AC Milan, which is 4th, it has not been pulled away, but in terms of goal difference, the team still has a gap. If you want to break into the top four, Rome’s best choice is to beat AC Milan directly. And in his own home court, it is undoubtedly a good opportunity!

Analysis of the recent situation of the visiting team AC Milan:Like Rome, AC Milan entered the semi-finals of the Champions League as they wished. The difference is that after returning to the league, facing Lecce, AC Milan still took the opponent lightly and scored a precious three points. Therefore, in terms of mentality, there is naturally a gap between the two teams. Due to the advantage of goal difference, AC Milan is the active side. In this game, as long as they can retreat from the away game, the team can stay in the top four as they wish. Therefore, in this game, AC Milan is likely to focus on stability and strive to stabilize its fourth position.

Judging from the strength of the two teams, Roma and AC Milan are almost the same. This is even more so in terms of mentality and fighting spirit. However, although Roma is playing at home, the team has a lot of hidden dangers in terms of personnel. With this in mind, AC Milan is bound to make targeted deployments in this game. La Liga Round 32: Real Madrid VS Almeria Competition time: 00:30 on April 30 Analysis of the recent situation of the home team Real Madrid:Although in the Champions League, Real Madrid successfully advanced to the semi-finals, but in the league, the team's state is ups and downs. After defeating Celta Vigo at home, they went to face newly promoted Girona away, and Real Madrid suffered a huge blow. Castellanos completed the big four and helped the team beat Real Madrid. This is undoubtedly unacceptable for Real Madrid. On the one hand, this is a disgrace to the team's defense. On the other hand, the La Liga points that the team managed to narrow are now in vain. Back at home, Real Madrid can no longer make any mistakes. Analysis of the recent situation of the visiting team Almeria:Unlike Real Madrid, Almeria is still worried about whether he can succeed in relegation. In the case of one more game, the team is only 3 points above the relegation zone and may be overtaken at any time. It can be said that the pressure of relegation is huge. On the away scene, facing Real Madrid, who is eager to avenge their shame, Almeria's desire to make a difference is undoubtedly a dream. The team's ability to hold the line of defense and strive to lose a few fewer goals may be the success of the team. With this in mind, Almeria is bound to adopt a defensive posture! See also Djokovic, the sentence: the visa for Australia returned Comprehensive analysis:In the last round of the league, the reason why Real Madrid lost was actually related to the team's injuries. Whether it is Benzema or Courtois, they are the absolute main force of the team's offensive and defensive ends! The absence of these two people from the game will undoubtedly greatly reduce the strength of the team. What's more, it is still an away game, but now that they are back at home, facing the weak Almeria, Real Madrid has no reason to lose another three points.

