Serie A: Lecce-Verona 0-1 – Football

Lecce-Verona 0-1 The record

Verona is alive and sensationally reopens its race for salvation. To sign the blitz at Via del Mare, for the first external success of the season, is Ngonge, who came on in the second half, with a left foot of rare precision. Verona go 1-0, and they are three very heavy points with four days to go. At the moment the Venetians are at an altitude of 30, at + 3 on the Spezia, fourth from last. A desired victory, sought after and deservedly obtained by Zaffaroni’s men, who also have a crossbar from Djuric to their credit: the coming players interpreted the watershed match of their season with order and rhythm. On the other hand, Lecce collects yet another disappointment and unexpectedly wastes the match-point they had available. And now the ranking for the people of Salento, still at +4 on La Spezia, is once again frightening. On the Lecce front, coach Baroni finds Strefezza again after the disqualification round, deployed in the offensive trident together with Cessay and Di Francesco; Oudin moves back to midfield, where Blin returns. At Verona Zaffaroni on Dawidowicz in the back, Djuric starts up front: behind him, with Verdi, is Duda in the trocar. Ready to go and Verona are one step away from scoring in the 2nd minute. Lazovic drinks Gendrey, a soft cross in the center of the area, Djuric takes off undisturbed and hits the head: the ball hits the crossbar and returns to the field. Djuric is once again the protagonist in the 10th minute: primed by the usual Lazovic heads off, but Falcone surpasses himself and deflects for a corner. It is Verona that makes the match, with Lecce relying on rapid restarts. On one of these (27′) Cessay flies from midfield and passes Hien with a tunnel: the defender can’t find anything better than to knock him down, the referee Massa assigns the punishment, but doesn’t draw the yellow card. The match flows away in a fragmented way, with continuous interruptions of the game due to repeated interventions by the referee. There is no recovery and we go to the half-time with the result nailed to 0-0: Verona was better, who touched and sought the goal more insistently, for Lecce only sporadic appearances in the Veneto area. We start again with the same line-ups. The hosts seem to return with a different spirit, thanks also to Di Francesco’s bucking on the wing, which keeps the Verona rearguard in constant apprehension: in one of these Magnani is forced to resort to a foul to stop him, an inevitable yellow card. The guests try with Abildgaard’s header from a corner, but Falcone is careful to raise it over the crossbar (59′). The first changes are from Verona with Nonge taking over a dull Verdi (65′), followed by Sulemana and Depaoli for Duda and Faraoni (’71). And just one of the new Gialloblù unlocks it. The 71st minute runs and Ngonge starts from the centre-right, centers with a sudden acceleration, Hjulmand light in the tackle, and unloads a left footed shot of rare precision into the corner: Falcone doesn’t get there and Verona takes the lead. Baroni runs for cover and throws Banda and Gonzalez into the fray for Di Francesco and Blin (72′). Pressure from the hosts. It is quite confusing and messy, and this plays into the orderly Venetian defense. Baroni also plays the Colombo card for everything in place of Oudin (83 ‘), for a fully front-wheel drive Lecce. Banda tries to go around from the edge of the area (85’), Montipò relaxes and scores for a corner. The five minutes of recovery don’t change the course of events. Verona deservedly passes and sees the light again, for Lecce a badly digested stop and which complicates the race for salvation.