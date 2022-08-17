Napoli-Monza will be the turn of Francesco Fourneau, while Rome-Cremonese has been assigned Luca Massimi
Fabio Maresca of Naples will direct the match between Atalanta and Milan (8.45 pm), the big match of the second first leg of Serie A scheduled for Sunday. Baccini and Prenna the assistants, Sozza fourth official, Valeri al Var, Costanzo all’Avar. For the advance on Saturday (8.45 pm) between Inter and Spezia, Davide Ghersini from Genoa has been appointed; The assistants from Iorio-Raspollini, Santoro fourth official, Marini al Var, Guida all’Avar.
The other matches
—
Napoli-Monza (18.30) will be the turn of Francesco Fourneau from Rome (Massera-Sechi the assistants, Rutella fourth official, Irrati al Var, Paterna all’Avar); Marco Piccinini will be the referee of Turin-Lazio on Saturday (18.30), the postponements on Monday Roma-Cremonese (18.30) and Sampdoria-Juventus have been assigned to Luca Massimi and Rosario Abisso respectively.
August 17th – 12:52 pm
