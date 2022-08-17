Fabio Maresca of Naples will direct the match between Atalanta and Milan (8.45 pm), the big match of the second first leg of Serie A scheduled for Sunday. Baccini and Prenna the assistants, Sozza fourth official, Valeri al Var, Costanzo all’Avar. For the advance on Saturday (8.45 pm) between Inter and Spezia, Davide Ghersini from Genoa has been appointed; The assistants from Iorio-Raspollini, Santoro fourth official, Marini al Var, Guida all’Avar.