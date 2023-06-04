Serie A matches today, the calendar and times for the 38th and final day

There are six matches that conclude the last day of the championship. At 18.30 Naples-Sampdoria followed by the delivery of the Scudetto for the 2022/23 season. At 21, appointment with Udinese-Juventus su Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K e su NOW Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K e in streaming su NOW; Atalanta-Monza on Sky Sport 253 and on NOW e Lecce-Bologna su Sky Sport 254 e su NOW, Milan-Verona e Rome Spice . Furthermore, it will be possible to watch the three matches simultaneously thanks to the Direct Goal on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251 and on NOW.

The studios of Sky Sports

To introduce the last day of the championship today, “Open Field Special”, with Leo Di Bello, Paolo Di Canio and Luca Marchegiani who, from 8 pm, will analyze the themes of the pre-match with the voices of the protagonists and the latest from the correspondents on the field. At 18.30 on Sky Sport 24, Sara Benci leads “Goleador – Goal Time”, the broadcast dedicated to Serie A goals, with the “Gol Collection” and the “SkyLights” of the matches played up to that moment, the interviews, the connections with the correspondents, the first comments, the previews of the evening and the Sky talents Sport. The program will also have a night version, with all the Serie A goals of the day and beyond. Sunday evening closes with Fabio Caressa and his “Sky Football Club”, with Beppe Bergomi, Luca Marchegiani, Paolo Di Canio, Luca Marchetti and Marco Bucciantini. In the news space, Federica Frola. Within the programme, all the images from the day of Serie A and the “SkyLights” of the Sunday evening match starting at 10.50pm.