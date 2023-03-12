news-txt”>

There is no starting shirt for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Milan-Salernitana scheduled for Monday at 20.45. This was confirmed directly by the Rossoneri coach, Stefano Pioli: ‘Not on Monday, but soon yes’.

‘Zlatan is improving – explained Pioli – because he is training with greater continuity. And already on Monday he will be ready to help us, taking over from the bench.