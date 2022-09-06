Xinhua News Agency, Rome, September 5 (Li Mengqing) The fifth round of the Italian Football League ended on the 5th. Atalanta beat Monza 2:0 away and rose to the top of the standings.

Both teams had nothing in the first half. Changing sides and fighting again, with the increase in Atlanta’s attack intensity, the atmosphere on the field has changed. In the 49th minute, Heilund hit the post with a shot; in the 57th minute, he received an assist from his teammate Lukeman from the left of the penalty area and scored with a shovel from close range, finally breaking the deadlock.

In the 65th minute, Lookman scored the second goal. He received Edson’s cross from the left side of the penalty area and outflanked the shot. The home team’s defender Malone made a mistake when trying to intercept and directly blocked the ball into his own goal. In the end, Atalanta won 2-0 and rose to the top of the standings with a 2-point advantage over Naples and AC Milan.

“Newly-promoted” Monza became the third team in Serie A history to lose all of their first five rounds after Treviso and Benevento.

In addition, Salernitana drew 2:2 with Empoli at home, and Torino beat Lecce 1:0 at home.