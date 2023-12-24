Serie A summary: Roma defeated nine-man Napoli, Inter Milan easily defeated Lecce_News Channel_China Youth Network

The Italian Football League Serie A ended its 17th round on the 23rd with some exciting matches. Roma secured a 2-0 victory over Naples at home, while Inter Milan also claimed a 2-0 win against Lecce.

Naples, reeling from a recent home defeat in the Coppa Italia, struggled to find their footing in the away game against Roma. Despite dominating possession, they had low offensive efficiency and failed to capitalize on their opportunities. After a tense game filled with fouls and complaints, Politano was given a “straight red” in the 65th minute, leaving Naples with only ten players. Roma took advantage of this and broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, eventually sealing their victory with a late goal during stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan managed to control the tempo of their match against Lecce from the start. They found success towards the end of the first half with a goal from Bisek, and later sealed their victory with another goal from Barrera in the 78th minute.

In other matches, Juventus secured a 2-1 victory against Frosinone, Bologna defeated Atalanta 1-0 at home, Torino drew 1-1 with Udinese, and Verona won 2-0 against Cagliari.

Overall, it was an eventful round for Serie A, with Roma’s victory over nine-man Naples and Inter Milan’s dominating performance against Lecce standing out as the highlights of the day.

